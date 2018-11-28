× Man charged in murder of Mayfield Heights woman, daughter to appear in court

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The man accused of murdering a woman and setting fire to her home, killing her daughter, will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Dominique C. Swopes is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated arson. He will be in Lyndhurst Municipal Court at 1 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Longwood Road in Mayfield Heights on Nov. 20. They found Rebecca Pletnewski, 41, dead inside and pulled her daughter from an upstairs bedroom. Olivia Schneider, 8, was taken to a hospital, but died of smoke inhalation.

Pletnewski, a nurse at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, was stabbed to death prior to the fire, according to investigators.

Police Chief Fred Bittner said Swopes, a neighbor, became a suspect after speaking with the victim’s family members. They said Pletnewski was worried about his stalking and unwanted advances.

Pletnewski, who leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter, and Schneider were laid to rest on Monday.

