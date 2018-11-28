× Man charged after hitting girlfriend, 12-year-old over pair of earbuds

AKRON, Ohio — A man faces domestic violence charges after allegedly hitting a woman and child over a pair of earbuds.

According to Akron Police, 43-year-old Timothy Terry struck his live-in girlfriend and her 12-year-old son.

He reportedly was charged with two counts of domestic violence.

According to the Akron Municipal Court, Terry had his arraignment Tuesday and an active temporary restraining order has been issued.

His bond was reportedly set at $5,000 and he has posted bail.