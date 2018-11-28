Lorain County CSI warns residents of ‘Amazon’ phishing scam

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — With holiday shopping in full swing, the Lorain County CSI warns residents of an ongoing scam pretending to be Amazon Customer Service.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Lorain County CSI has received multiple reports of residents receiving an automated call from “Amazon” saying a $77 purchase was being charged to their credit card, and if they did not make that purchase to call back at a phone number the automated messages provides.

When you call the number back the scammer reportedly requests personal information.

Lorain County CSI says “Just hang up.”

Amazon Customer Service advised CSI that they do not ask for this information and that this is a phishing scam.

Officials advise to check on older family members as they tend to be the majority of individuals who are scammed.

Lorain County CSI reminds citizens to “be smart this season” and “don’t give out your personal information!!”