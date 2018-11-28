× “King of Country” George Strait headlining Buckeye Country Superfest

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Country music fans in Ohio will be ‘checking yes’ for a chance to see George Strait.

The King of Country and Blake Shelton are the big acts to see at this year’s Buckeye Country Superfest.

The concert is Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $49.50 to $399.50, plus fees.

Check out the seating map here.

George Strait has been making hit music since 1981. He’s sold 100 million albums worldwide.

Other stars to perform include the 2018 CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Chris Janson, Texas Trio Midland and singer-songwriter RaeLynn.