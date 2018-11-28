I-TEAM: Inside look at life in jail for former judge Lance Mason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM found former judge Lance Mason has been moved to the Cuyahoga County Jail, awaiting murder charges for the killing of his ex-wife, and the I-TEAM has also learned corrections officers are not handling him as just another inmate.

Multiple sources confirm the jail has Mason in protective custody and under suicide watch.

He sits in a cell in a medical unit by himself. Guards check on him every ten minutes or less. And they keep a log of what they see him doing making sure he doesn’t hurt himself.

Mason sits in jail, suspected of killing his ex-wife and ramming a police car which resulted in hurting an officer.

He already went to prison before after attacking his ex. He got out of prison, and then he went to work for Cleveland City Hall.

Another concern within the county jail is what if Lance Mason runs into inmates he met in court? Think about it. Mason could come face to face with inmates he punished standing before him when he was a judge. Jailers are taking no chances.

When corrections officers move Mason in the jail, they do it with two members of a jail special response unit. They make sure hallways are clear and Mason never mixes in with other inmates.

He still can get recreation time, phone calls, and visits. But again, all of that with no other inmates around.

The Cuyahoga County Jail has done these kinds of things before for high-profile inmates such as kidnapper Ariel Castro and serial killer Anthony Sowell. Guards even had Sowell wear a vest moving through the jail in case another inmate tried to attack him.

There's no telling how long Mason might spend in this lock-up. But he’s a former judge, convict, city official, and now investigators are looking at him as a suspected killer. He's not your everyday prisoner.

The next step in the case will likely come when Cuyahoga County Prosecutors go before a grand jury and ask for a long list of felony charges.

