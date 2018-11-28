× Honda Odyssey recall: Sliding doors may open while driving

Honda is recalling 107,000 Odyssey vehicles from the 2018 and 2019 model years in the United States.

The problem is its power sliding doors, which may not latch properly.

That means the door can open while driving.

Honda reports no injuries due to the issues.

The company will replace the left and right power sliding door rear latches, for free.

However, it has only a limited supply of latch repair kits in stock. The company hopes to get more in December.

If a kit isn’t available, a dealer can help temporarily disable the power sliding door feature until fully repaired.

Mailed notification to customers will begin in late-December 2018.

Owners of these models can also determine if their specific vehicles are included in the recall by clicking here.