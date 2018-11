Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Gingerbread houses are a fun holiday tradition and Fox 8's Kristi Capel learned some very clever ways to make your creation really stand out.

Mel Wurm owns Mel's Sweet Shop in Brunswick and she is a professional baker who has terrific tips on how to make an eye-catching and delicious gingerbread house.

Click here to learn more about Mel's Sweet Shop and see their upcoming class schedule.