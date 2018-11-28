Fox 8 road report Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Most of Tuesday’s snow has been cleared off of the roads.
The Ohio Department of Transportation was hard at work overnight while most of us were sleeping.
Hundreds of workers cleared streets to get you where you need to go safely.
ODOT has identified a few potential trouble spots to look for as you head out the door.
Ground Fox also hit the roads to check them for you.
As always, drive how conditions allow.
There is a road closure in South Collinwood.
A water main break has closed E. 152nd St. from St. Clair to Pepper Avenues.
41.499320 -81.694361