Fox 8 road report Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Most of Tuesday’s snow has been cleared off of the roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was hard at work overnight while most of us were sleeping.

There are currently 748 plow crews out treating and plowing roads across the state, as needed. Please give them room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/oLlbEAq7Ku — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 28, 2018

Hundreds of workers cleared streets to get you where you need to go safely.

ODOT has identified a few potential trouble spots to look for as you head out the door.

I-90 at Fairfield Ave

I-90 at Hermitage Rd

I-480 at Old Mill Rd

I-271 at I-77

SR 528 at SR 166

I-76 at the Portage/Summit county line

I-77 at Belden Village exit

State Road 225 at Berlin Reservoir