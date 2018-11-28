Family brings ‘Christmas Vacation’ to Northeast Ohio with a purpose

WADSWORTH, Ohio – ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Griswold house has come to life in Northeast Ohio.

The family calls themselves the “Wadsworth Griswolds,” and they are honoring the tradition of the holiday favorite in a great way.

The work to cover their home in 25,000 lights takes several months.

They started stringing up lights in October this year.

It is a tradition this family started back in 2013.

The family loves the movie, of course, but a big part of the reason they do it is to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes breathing problems, lung infections and eventually respiratory failure.

The family accepts donations at the home and says they use 100% of the proceeds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides walk in Akron. The family raised about $2500 for the walk last year.

The family says they deal with the effects of Cystic Fibrosis on a daily basis and it is important to them to help raise awareness.

And what a way to do it.

Look familiar?

The lights will be on from dusk until 11 p.m. until New Year’s Day at 173 Duane Lane in Wadsworth.