Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The clouds have been largely unproductive Wednesday night and will stay that way until the next weather system arrives.

Here's a look at the overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

When it does, temperatures will swing up above freezing so that we are looking at rain showers late Friday and into the weekend.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.