Brunswick police warn of local contractor scamming residents

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Brunswick Police have issued a “Scam Alert” and are warning residents to beware of a local contractor named Matthew McMillen.

McMillen’s under investigation for theft, and has a lengthy record of complaints that involve multiple people and thousands of dollars.

“I was like 'yep, that’s him,'” said Lisa Diaz.

Diaz and her husband hired McMillen to install a fence for them this past May, but she said he cashed their $700 deposit check and never returned.

“Did the measurements, gave us a copy of the contract, my husband gave him the deposit and that was the last we heard from him,” said Diaz.

She said, McMillen avoided their calls, but one of his employees confirmed his bad behavior.

“The employee told me he cashes peoples checks, disappears and they can’t get a hold of him,” said Diaz.

In January 2018, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a “consumer protection” lawsuit on behalf of 15 complainants against McMillen for “unfair and deceptive” sales practices.

Brunswick officers believe there are more victims out there, and that McMillen is able to continue the scam by using different company names including but not limited to: Lake Erie Fence LLC, Fence Solutions, Fence Company, Empire Fence, Landmark Fence, Budget Fence Company and King Fence.

They said he also uses different first names including “Jacob” and “Dan.”

Brunswick residents who made payment to any of those companies or McMillen are asked to contact Detective Scafidi at (330)225-9111.

Victims living in other cities should file a report with their local police department and with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office by calling 800-282-0515.

Lisa hopes other victims do come forward because she believes McMillen will just move on to another name and his next victim.

“I’d warn people to stay away from Matt McMillan, don’t give him any money, because you’re not gonna see that money or that fence,” said Diaz.

FOX 8 attempted to contact McMillan Wednesday night but did not receive a response.