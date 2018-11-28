Body cam video released following dog attack at Oklahoma elementary school

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Oklahoma City police released body cam video that shows the aftermath of a dog attack at an elementary school that left several children injured.

It happened last week at Millard Fillmore Elementary School in Oklahoma City, KFOR reported.

There were 28 students and three teachers on the playground when the attack happened.

“We have transported 12 at this point, five of those by ambulance, by EMSA. Seven went by private vehicle with their parents,” Captain David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department told KFOR the day of the attack. “The dog did get inside the school. One of those teachers was able to tackle the dog and keep it from going after any of the other students.”

That teacher, Lee Hughes, said during a news conference that he did not feel like a “hero.”

Body cam video released this week showed teachers and staff yelling at everyone to get out of the school.

Hughes could be seen holding the dog, a brown and white pit bull mix, on the ground in a hallway.

“I had it pinned, and my arms locked around his head so he couldn’t move,” Hughes said. “Everybody did what they’re supposed to do.”

Officers responded and wrapped a make-shift leash around the dog’s neck and took it to their patrol car.

All of the students were treated for minor injuries and released. According to KFOR, three students still hadn’t returned to class.

Animal Welfare told KFOR the dog, estimated to be about a year old, may not be euthanized pending the outcome of the investigation. They said the dog may even be available for adoption. The dog had no tag and was not micro-chipped, Animal Welfare told KFOR.

If the owner is identified, Animal Welfare could pursue dangerous dog charges.