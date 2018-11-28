Authorities: 6 unaccounted for after Indiana house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGANSPORT, Indiana — Authorities say four children and two adults are unaccounted for following a house fire in rural northern Indiana.

Cass County Sheriff Randy Pryor told reporters at the scene in Logansport that the six are still believed to be inside the home that burned early Wednesday.

Two adults escaped the fire and were taken to the hospital. Pryor says the children inside ranged in age from infancy to 10 years old.

The Cass County coroner is at the home about 70 miles north of Indianapolis, but he can't confirm any deaths until crews have searched what remains of the home.

Rescuers tried to get into the home as it burned. New Waverly Fire Lt. Steve Crispen describes feeling numb when he heard people were trapped inside.

Reporters on the scene report a possible criminal investigation unfolding.

Cass County Sheriff says the fire is now being investigated as a possible criminal case. "We don't know yet if this was accidental." Ammo was apparently shooting off inside the house at one point, too, he said. pic.twitter.com/IFXQ4ec1EX — Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) November 28, 2018