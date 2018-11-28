14, 15-year-old boys dead after ‘negligent shooting’ results in murder-suicide in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating a murder-suicide of two teenage boys.

According to Akron Police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Grand Avenue.

Police said a 14 and 15-year-old are both dead after what appears to be a “negligent shooting.”

A group of kids were in the basement of the home when one boy fired an accidental shot, hitting another boy in the head, officials said. That boy then reportedly panicked and shot himself.

Both boys were taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where they were reportedly pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.