Weather watch: Live blog with latest updates on snow, roads and closures

Posted 5:39 am, November 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:19AM, November 27, 2018

Fox 8 is committed to keeping you safe around the clock. Our weather time is refining your snowcast by the minute. We are watching the roads and checking in with law enforcement to keep you on top of what is happening in your neighborhood.

Talia Naquin November 27, 20186:52 am

ODOT: 685 plow crews out at 6:45

Talia Naquin November 27, 20186:49 am

ODOT reporting reduced visibility on I-90 at SR 252

Talia Naquin November 27, 20186:37 am

Geauga county sheriff reports a crash at Kinsman and Sperry

Talia Naquin November 27, 20186:28 am
  • St. Mary-Mansfield | Delayed 2 Hours
Talia Naquin November 27, 20186:22 am

We checked flights at Hopkins International. Two flights headed to Chicago delayed, one to Phoenix delayed. Multiple airlines affected. Check for a status update before you go.

Talia Naquin November 27, 20186:14 am

ODOT update: Some areas in Geauga county saw 7 inches of snow. Roads mostly clear.

Talia Naquin November 27, 20186:09 am

ODOT: Accident 90 eastbound, between SR-44 and SR-528. No road closures, but slow down your drive to work and school.

Talia Naquin November 27, 20186:04 am

Northbound is now closed here due to a head-on collision

2 car accident Rt. 21NB at Copley Rd.

Talia Naquin November 27, 20186:03 am
  • Southeast Local Schools-Wayne | Delayed 2 Hours
Talia Naquin November 27, 20185:58 am

According to ODOT, interstate temps are about 29 degrees, so there could be slick spots. Take your time!

Talia Naquin November 27, 20185:56 am
  • Western Reserve Local-Huron | Delayed 2 Hours
Talia Naquin November 27, 20185:56 am
  • Lexington Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
Talia Naquin November 27, 20185:51 am
  • Ontario Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
Talia Naquin November 27, 20185:47 am
  • St. Peter Schools-Mansfield | Delayed 2 Hours
Talia Naquin November 27, 20185:43 am

Talia Naquin November 27, 20185:40 am
  • Crestview Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
  • Monroeville Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
  • New London Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
  • South Central Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
  • Willard City Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
