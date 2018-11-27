Weather watch: Live blog with latest updates on snow, roads and closures

Fox 8 is committed to keeping you safe around the clock. Our weather time is refining your snowcast by the minute. We are watching the roads and checking in with law enforcement to keep you on top of what is happening in your neighborhood.
ODOT: 685 plow crews out at 6:45
ODOT reporting reduced visibility on I-90 at SR 252
Geauga county sheriff reports a crash at Kinsman and Sperry
- St. Mary-Mansfield | Delayed 2 Hours
We checked flights at Hopkins International. Two flights headed to Chicago delayed, one to Phoenix delayed. Multiple airlines affected. Check for a status update before you go.
ODOT update: Some areas in Geauga county saw 7 inches of snow. Roads mostly clear.
ODOT: Accident 90 eastbound, between SR-44 and SR-528. No road closures, but slow down your drive to work and school.
Northbound is now closed here due to a head-on collision
2 car accident Rt. 21NB at Copley Rd.
- Southeast Local Schools-Wayne | Delayed 2 Hours
According to ODOT, interstate temps are about 29 degrees, so there could be slick spots. Take your time!
- Western Reserve Local-Huron | Delayed 2 Hours
- Lexington Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
- Ontario Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
- St. Peter Schools-Mansfield | Delayed 2 Hours
- Crestview Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
- Monroeville Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
- New London Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
- South Central Local Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
- Willard City Schools | Delayed 2 Hours
