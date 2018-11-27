Watching the roads: ODOT crews keeping things clear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Most of the snow that has fallen over Northeast Ohio has been cleared from the roads.

The roads are wet and could be slippery, so as always, drive how conditions allow. There are some slick spots.

The roads have mostly been accident free. Take your time and slow down.

ODOT reported 685 crews on the road as of 6:45 a.m., with their crews working to make roads safe long before most people were out of bed.

Good morning! As of 6:45am, we have 685 plow crews out across our state this morning. They are treating and plowing roads, as needed. Please give them plenty of room to work. Check current travel conditions at https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/xnegkdkgcZ — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 27, 2018

Give them room to work and don't rush.

We are seeing a break in the snow for #GeaugaCounty at this time, however some areas saw up to 7"! Roads are clear of snow in most areas. Please still allow extra travel time as the Lake Effect Snow machine is expected to turn on again later this morning. #ODOTwinter https://t.co/lf2VO3bdWj — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) November 27, 2018

