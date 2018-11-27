Watching the roads: ODOT crews keeping things clear

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Most of the snow that has fallen over Northeast Ohio has been cleared from the roads.
The roads are wet and could be slippery, so as always, drive how conditions allow. There are some slick spots.
The roads have mostly been accident free. Take your time and slow down.
ODOT reported 685 crews on the road as of 6:45 a.m., with their crews working to make roads safe long before most people were out of bed.
Give them room to work and don't rush.
**Are you winter ready? Check out our winter weather guide including the Snow Day Calculator**