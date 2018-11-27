Want your best night’s sleep? Let your dog sleep next to you

In a recent study about women sharing their bed with pets, data shows sleeping with a dog can have a positive impact on how well you rest.

That’s according to a study titled “An Examination of Adult Women’s Sleep Quality and Sleep Routines in Relation to Pet Ownership and Bedsharing” recently published in the journal Anthrozoös.

Compared with human bed partners, dogs who slept in the owner’s bed were perceived to disturb sleep less and were associated with stronger feelings of comfort and security.

Cats who slept in their owner’s bed were reported to be equally as disruptive as human partners, and were associated with weaker feelings of comfort and security than both human and dog bed partners.