Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 8 News
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
31°
Low
26°
High
30°
Akron/Canton
28°
Low
24°
High
30°
See complete forecast
Wadsworth RT: Filia Cellars
Posted 10:04 am, November 27, 2018, by
emmaricefox8
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Filia Cellars
3059 Greenwich Road
www.filiacellars.com
Popular
Two charged with murder of missing teen found dead in New Franklin
Dangerous winter storm to hit midwest
Latest News
Missing: Michael Foley
Holy cow! Giant steer ‘Knickers’ stands head and shoulders over herd
Two men break into Fairview Park parking garage, smash car windows
Suspect turns himself in after carjacking that killed Cleveland woman
New Day Cleveland
1 hour ago
November 27, 2018 Road Trip: Wadsworth
New Day Cleveland
Thanksgiving Wines!
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: November 14, 2018
New Day Cleveland
Old Brooklyn Road Trip
New Day Cleveland
Old Brooklyn RT: Lucy’s Restaurant
New Day Cleveland
Old Brooklyn RT: Opal on Pearl
New Day Cleveland
Old Brooklyn RT: Lilly Chocolates and Confections
New Day Cleveland
1 hour ago
Wadsworth RT: Wadsworth Music
New Day Cleveland
November 13, 2018 Road Trip: CLE Eats
New Day Cleveland
1 hour ago
Wadsworth RT: American Classic Snack Co.
News
Election Day is Tuesday: Ohio statewide races and finding your polling place
News
Neighbor charged with murders of Mayfield Heights woman, daughter
News
Public Square now has free public Wi-Fi
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.