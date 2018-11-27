Two men break into Fairview Park parking garage, smash car windows

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio– The Fairview Park Police Department is asking for help identifying two men accused of breaking car windows.

The two suspects broke into the parking garage of the Fairview Village Apartments on Lorain Road in the early morning hours Sunday. Police said they smashed windows to steal items inside the vehicles.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. Investigators released photos on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Park police at 440-333-1234.