× Suspect turns himself in after carjacking that killed Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND– The man suspected in the death of a Cleveland mother of two during a carjacking turned himself in Tuesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Michael Tyvon Preston, 23, of Cleveland, was wanted for murder. Court documents said he drove over 33-year-old Lesley DeJesus while stealing her vehicle.

DeJesus was volunteering with her husband and two children at Archwood United Church on Nov. 15 when they saw someone trying to steal their van.

The two adults tried to intervene and that’s when DeJesus was hit. She died at the scene.

Police said the suspects abandoned the van, which was recovered on Denison Avenue.

Continuing coverage of this story here