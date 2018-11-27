Snowcast: Several more inches of snow expected in the snow belt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The snow is not done just yet. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Thursday at 4 a.m. for Ashtabula and Geauga counties.

According to the National Weather Service, in those areas under the advisory, there will be light snow before bands intensify by midnight and continue into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service says the higher snow totals forecast will be in the persistent snow bands; they are not expected to shift much from where they develop overnight.

Total snow accumulations of 3-5 inches are expected.

If you’re driving the I-90 Corridor through PA and New York, plan on PLENTY of extra time to reach your destination safely.

