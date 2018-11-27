Postal employee convicted of stealing gift cards from mail in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio – A former U.S. Postal employee has been convicted to six months in prison for stealing gift cards from Willowick and Eastlake.

The U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General had received complaints about mail not being delivered on Sonte Gibbons’ route.

Agents mailed 10 first-class mail pieces that contained a greeting card and a gift card or cash.

Only 3 of the 10 letters were delivered, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Gibbons redeemed one of the gift cards while wearing his postal uniform, according to court documents.

“As the holidays approach, this case is a good reminder that people should be cautious about sending cash or gift cards in the mail,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “The vast majority of postal employees are dedicated workers, but this case reminds us that there are always Grinches among us.”

Gibbons was assigned to the Willowick Post Office beginning in September 2016.

U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Cleevely, Eastern Area Field Office said: “Postal employees are paid to deliver the mail, not steal it. This prison sentence should send a message to all postal employees and the public that special agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General aggressively investigate all allegations of employee mail theft, and will hold those who choose to steal accountable. Gibbons decided to forfeit his pay, benefits, retirement, and freedom for what amounted to a few dollars. To report postal employee misconduct, contact USPS OIG special agents at http://www.uspsoig.gov or 888-USPS-OIG.”