Police: Teen driver hits and kills 86-year-old man in Stow parking lot

STOW, Ohio – Police in Stow are investigating a crash that killed an 86-year-old man.

Police say a 19-year-old driver hit James Skeese, who was walking in a parking lot at 4431 Kent Road.

Stow police say Skeese was not responsive when EMS arrived and performed CPR.

According to a press release, Skeese was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he died.

The teen driver has not been charged at this time.

The accident is under investigation.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to a Stow PD press release.

The Summit Metro Crash Response Team is assisting in the investigation.