Police body camera video shows officer arrest teen carjacking suspect

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Exclusive police body camera video shows how police solved a suburban carjacking.

The robbery happened around 4:15 Sunday afternoon in Shaker Heights.

According to Shaker Heights police, a man called 911 saying his nurse was robbed of her car in his driveway. The woman told a dispatcher the suspects had a gun.

Dispatchers quickly got the information out to nearby police agencies, and an alert officer in Cleveland Heights spotted the vehicle.

The suspect refused to stop and ended up crashing.

Police, however, were able to arrest him quickly. A gun was found near the scene.

The suspect was a juvenile and was taken to the Cuyahoga County Detention Center.

Police are continuing to investigate and are searching for the second suspect.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg says she is very proud of her officers.

"They do an outstanding job every day," Mecklenburg said.