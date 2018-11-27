Person dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Aultman Hospital emergency department

CANTON, Ohio — Aultman Hospital said a person died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in its emergency department Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the hospital, “All employees and patients are safe. We appreciate the quick work of the Canton Police.”

Police say shortly after 3 p.m., the Canton Police Department responded to a call of “shots fired” at the hospital.

The first officers at the scene found the source of the gunfire was a suicide in the lobby of Aultman’s emergency room. Officers determined the building and grounds were secure.

