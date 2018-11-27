People in snow belt get shovels, snowblowers and cars ready for more winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio - As soon as the winter weather advisory went out Tuesday, so did many people living in the snow belt, picking up supplies and getting gasoline for their snowblowers.

“We just always get ready for plowing snow,” said Beth Brettrager in Chardon, where there’s already several inches on the ground and snow mounds over 6-feet high.

The advisory for Geauga and Ashtabula counties is in effect until 4 am Thursday.

Lake effect snow bands are expected to dump at least 3 to 5 inches of snow, with potentially greater totals where the bands are persistent.

That combined with brisk winds, gusting over 30 mph, could make the morning commute slow and dangerous.

Icy roads are thought to have been a factor in a fatal accident on Hubbard Rd in Madison Township Tuesday morning and conditions could be even worse Wednesday.

“You gotta be extra careful, keep your eyes open, and drive defensively,” said Rick Harvey in Chardon.

Firefighters recommend charging your cellphone, filling your gas tank, and packing safety supplies like water, snacks and blankets, just in case your vehicle runs into trouble on the road.

