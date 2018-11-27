November 27, 2018 Road Trip: Wadsworth
Main Street Wadsworth
102 Main Street, Suite 20
www.mainstreetwadsworth.org
Wadsworth Brewing Company
126 Main Street
www.wadsworthbrewingcompany.com
Grapevines and Burlap
110 High Street
https://grapevines-burlap-llc.business.site/
Kasai Japanese Restaurant
295 Weatherstone Drive
www.kasaijapanese.com
Wadsworth Music
133 College Street
www.wadsworthmusic.com
American Classic Snack Co.
www.americanclassicpopcorn.com
Filia Cellars
3059 Greenwich Road
www.filiacellars.com
Ruby Moon
229 College Street
330.801.5590
Kathryn’s Craft Closet
185 Main Street
www.kathrynscraftcloset.com
Toastheads Micro Bakery
122 Watrusa Avenue
330.410.6020
The Giving Doll
229 College Street
www.thegivingdoll.org