I-Team: Big payout made to Cleveland police chief as he retired, got rehired

CLEVELAND-Records just released to the FOX 8 I-Team show Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams collected a payout of nearly $350,000 for unused benefits when he recently retired even though the city immediately rehired him.

The I-Team revealed weeks ago, Calvin Williams stepped down briefly. But the move allows him to collect a pension and his salary of $130,000. Critics call that double-dipping; although, it is completely legal, and the practice is widespread.

Meantime, records now show Williams also collected $346,699.97.

That lump sum comes from unused comp time, vacation time, and sick time.

Through a spokesperson, the chief had no comment.