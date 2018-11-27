× Former city of Cleveland official accused of trying to meet teen for sex

CLEVELAND– The former community development director for the city of Cleveland is facing sex charges.

Michael Cosgrove, 43, was indicted for attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Cosgrove was chatting through social media with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

On Monday, he went to a location in Parma Heights to meet the teen for sex, prosecutors said. That’s when he was arrested by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During his career with the city of Cleveland, Cosgrove was the assistant law director and the administrative manager of the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. In 2017, he left his position as community development director to become the executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Cleveland.