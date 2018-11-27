First round of snow behind us; second round moves in tonight

Fox 8 is tracking a second round of winter weather that will bring more snow for many in Northeast Ohio Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A few counties are under advisories.

WINTER STORM WATCH

Who it affects: Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake

Timing: Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night

What we’re expecting: Heavy lake effect snow possible, with accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Periods of snow will cause some travel difficulties. Be careful while driving. Most roads are clear from the snow that has already fallen. It is still a little slick. Remember to drive to the conditions.

The wind chill Tuesday morning is in the teens. The high for Tuesday is 30; the low is 26. Bundle up!

Scattered lake-effect snow showers will minimally impact NE Ohio during the daylight hours on Tuesday.

Heavier bouts of lake-effect snow Tuesday night into Wednesday will mean business. See the latest (additional) snowfall forecast for Tuesday night-Wednesday:

