Cleveland school security guard charged with rape

CLEVELAND– A security guard at East Tech High School in Cleveland is behind bars on a rape charge.

Derrick A. Dugger, 29, appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court on Nov. 24 when his bond was set at $300,000. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Court documents said Dugger forced a 15-year-old girl to perform oral sex. The alleged incident did not happen on school grounds.

He’s also accused of sending students inappropriate photos on social media.

A Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokeswoman said the district is assisting the Cleveland Division of Police with the investigation. Dugger was suspended, pending the outcome of the case.

A detective said there are at least three victims and believes more students will come forward.

“This defendant is predatory,” the investigator wrote in court documents. “He is a danger to these young ladies.”

School officials are providing support for the students and families affected, the district said.