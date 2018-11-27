× Cleveland man released from prison after spending 27 years in prison for murder he says he didn’t commit

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man is out of prison after spending 27 years behind bars for a crime he says he did not commit.

Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Robert McClelland ordered that Charles Jackson, 54, be released from custody.

Jackson’s case was handled by lawyers from the Ohio Innocence Project. He was convicted of aggravated murder and attempted murder for a shooting back in 1991. He has always maintained his innocence.

According to the Innocence Project, their lawyers successfully argued for him to get a new trial. His attorneys argued that prosecutors withheld evidence that would have shown that he did not commit the murder. Mallorie Thomas, attorney for the Ohio Innocence Project, told Fox 8 that witness testimony at trial was drastically different than the narrative written in Cleveland police reports, which they were later able to obtain.

Jackson’s lawyers contended that if the evidence would have been presented to the jury, there is a high likelihood that he would have been acquitted.

According to the Innocence Project, Cuyahoga County prosecutors agreed that a bond should be set so that Jackson could be released from prison. The prosecutor’s office will continue to investigate the case and Jackson could be tried again.