Cat recovering after being shot with arrow in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio– Officials with the Humane Society Of Richland County say a cat was brought to them Tuesday morning that had been shot with an arrow.

“The arrow just narrowly missed his heart,” said Missy Houghton, executive director. “He is extremely sweet.”

Houghton said the cat, named Oliver, had surgery and they are hoping he will be OK.

“He isn’t out of the woods yet, we have to keep a close eye on him,” Houghton said.

She said since it’s hunting season so they are not sure if the incident was an accident.

The Humane Society Of Richland County is accepting donations for Oliver’s medical expenses.

