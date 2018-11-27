8 free ways to celebrate the holidays in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– The holidays can be expensive, but enjoying the cheer of the season doesn’t have to be.

Here are a few free ways to celebrate:

Candy Land Has Gone Wild

Penitentiary Glen Reservation

8668 Kirtland-Chardon Rd., Kirtland

Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 from noon to 5 p.m., closed holidays

Draw a card and become a part of this classic, life-sized board game.

Festival of Trees

Allen Theatre lobby

1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Nov. 23 to Dec. 23

Trees decorated by local artists and designers. Free pictures with Santa on certain dates.

Lights on Public Square

Cleveland

Starting Nov. 23

More than 500,000 lights shine bright on Public Square. The ice rink is $10 with skate rental and $7 if you bring your own skates.

Toy Soldier, Fairy Godmother and Friends Holiday Show

Grand Staircase of Tower City Center

230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland

Check the website for dates and times.

Tower City and Olmsted Performing Arts put on this show that’s become a Cleveland Christmas tradition.

Holiday Circlefest

Wade Oval

10820 East Blvd., Cleveland

Nov. 30 to Dec. 2

Ice carving demonstrations, photos with Santa, music performances and horse-drawn carriage rides. Lantern procession Sunday night. Ice skating is $2 for admission and $3 for skate rental.

Nela Park 94th Annual Holiday Lighting Display

1975 Noble Rd., East Cleveland, Ohio 44112

Nov. 30 to Jan. 2

Displays along Noble Road with more than a half a million LED lights and a replica of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

Light Up Lakewood

Downtown Lakewood

Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live music, caroling, ice carving and fireworks. Holiday market inside the Masonic Temple.

Wintertide

Gordon Square Arts District, Cleveland

Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Music and street performers, fire pits, photos with Santa and a trolley to the Cleveland Bazzar Holiday! at 78th Street Studios. Screening of “A Christmas Story” for $1 at Capitol Theatre.