8 free ways to celebrate the holidays in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND– The holidays can be expensive, but enjoying the cheer of the season doesn’t have to be.
Here are a few free ways to celebrate:
Candy Land Has Gone Wild
Penitentiary Glen Reservation
8668 Kirtland-Chardon Rd., Kirtland
Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 from noon to 5 p.m., closed holidays
Draw a card and become a part of this classic, life-sized board game.
Festival of Trees
Allen Theatre lobby
1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
Nov. 23 to Dec. 23
Trees decorated by local artists and designers. Free pictures with Santa on certain dates.
Lights on Public Square
Cleveland
Starting Nov. 23
More than 500,000 lights shine bright on Public Square. The ice rink is $10 with skate rental and $7 if you bring your own skates.
Toy Soldier, Fairy Godmother and Friends Holiday Show
Grand Staircase of Tower City Center
230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland
Check the website for dates and times.
Tower City and Olmsted Performing Arts put on this show that’s become a Cleveland Christmas tradition.
Holiday Circlefest
Wade Oval
10820 East Blvd., Cleveland
Nov. 30 to Dec. 2
Ice carving demonstrations, photos with Santa, music performances and horse-drawn carriage rides. Lantern procession Sunday night. Ice skating is $2 for admission and $3 for skate rental.
Nela Park 94th Annual Holiday Lighting Display
1975 Noble Rd., East Cleveland, Ohio 44112
Nov. 30 to Jan. 2
Displays along Noble Road with more than a half a million LED lights and a replica of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.
Light Up Lakewood
Downtown Lakewood
Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Live music, caroling, ice carving and fireworks. Holiday market inside the Masonic Temple.
Wintertide
Gordon Square Arts District, Cleveland
Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Music and street performers, fire pits, photos with Santa and a trolley to the Cleveland Bazzar Holiday! at 78th Street Studios. Screening of “A Christmas Story” for $1 at Capitol Theatre.