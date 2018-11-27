7-year-old bakes and delivers cookies to law enforcement and firefighters in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio – ‘Tis the season of giving. Most of us could take a cue from 7-year-old Carleigh.

Her dad wrote about how proud of her he was on Facebook and included pictures with local police and fire departments.

In the post, Wes Edwards says Carleigh got the idea a few months ago to make cookies for firefighters.

He helped her make them and says before they were even out of the oven, Carleigh got the idea to make them for police officers too. She calls them “Carleighs Caring Cookies.”

They’re clearly brightening a lot of people’s days.

A few months later, Edwards says Carleigh has made and delivered around 50 batches of cookies to police and firefighters at departments across Lake County.