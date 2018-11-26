Winter storm: Some areas could see more than a foot of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Get ready for snow. The switchover is now in high gear.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the counties ‘hugging’ Lake Erie through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Those counties affected are Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Ottawa, Ashtabula, Geauga, and Lake.

We're expecting northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from this evening through Tuesday morning for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.

Then, a WINTER STORM WATCH will take effect beginning Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy lake-effect snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 2-6 inches expected Monday night with the highest amounts focused inland. Additional lake-effect snow in excess of 6 inches is possible Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

