Winter storm: A look at timing and how much snow could fall

CLEVELAND --- Snow is falling in parts of Northeast Ohio and some counties are under advisories.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through Tuesday morning for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.
ODOT reported Monday evening that the speed limit is down to 60MPH on I-90 in Lake County between SR 44 and SR 528. They ask drivers to stay alert for changing conditions in that county.
A WINTER STORM WATCH will take effect beginning Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.
Here is a look at timing:
A general T-2″ of snow is expected Monday night. Lake-effect snow kicks in where the primary snow belt can expect 2-4″+ and the secondary snow belt 1-3″ by Tuesday morning with localized higher amounts.
Scattered lake-effect snow showers will minimally impact NE Ohio during the daylight hours on Tuesday.
Heavier bouts of lake-effect snow Tuesday night into Wednesday will mean business. See the latest (additional) snowfall forecast for Tuesday night-Wednesday:
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the counties ‘hugging’ Lake Erie through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Those counties affected are Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Ottawa, Ashtabula, Geauga, and Lake.
