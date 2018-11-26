Winter storm: A look at timing and how much snow could fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND --- Snow is falling in parts of Northeast Ohio and some counties are under advisories.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through Tuesday morning for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.

ODOT reported Monday evening that the speed limit is down to 60MPH on I-90 in Lake County between SR 44 and SR 528. They ask drivers to stay alert for changing conditions in that county.

A WINTER STORM WATCH will take effect beginning Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.

Here is a look at timing:

A general T-2″ of snow is expected Monday night. Lake-effect snow kicks in where the primary snow belt can expect 2-4″+ and the secondary snow belt 1-3″ by Tuesday morning with localized higher amounts.

Scattered lake-effect snow showers will minimally impact NE Ohio during the daylight hours on Tuesday.

Heavier bouts of lake-effect snow Tuesday night into Wednesday will mean business. See the latest (additional) snowfall forecast for Tuesday night-Wednesday:

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the counties ‘hugging’ Lake Erie through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Those counties affected are Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Ottawa, Ashtabula, Geauga, and Lake.

