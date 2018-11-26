Winter storm: A look at timing and how much snow could fall

CLEVELAND --- Snow is falling in parts of Northeast Ohio and some counties are under advisories.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through Tuesday morning for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.

ODOT reported Monday evening that the speed limit is down to 60MPH on I-90 in Lake County between SR 44 and SR 528.  They ask drivers to stay alert for changing conditions in that county.

WINTER STORM WATCH will take effect beginning Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties.

Here is a look at timing:

A general T-2″ of snow is expected Monday night.   Lake-effect snow kicks in where the primary snow belt can expect  2-4″+ and the secondary snow belt 1-3″ by Tuesday morning with localized higher amounts.

Scattered lake-effect snow showers will minimally impact NE Ohio during the daylight hours on Tuesday.

Heavier bouts of lake-effect snow Tuesday night into Wednesday will mean business.  See the latest (additional) snowfall forecast for Tuesday night-Wednesday:

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the counties ‘hugging’ Lake Erie through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Those counties affected are Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Ottawa, Ashtabula, Geauga, and Lake.

