Winter blast bringing up to 12 inches of snow for parts of northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- A major winter weather event will impact most of northeast Ohio this week.

A wind advisory has been issued for several counties in the FOX 8 viewing area.

Wind advisory:

Who's affected: Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Ottawa, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, which is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday. We're expecting northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph.

Most of us woke up with temperatures in the 40s. Cold air is right behind it and riding in with those winds. Your afternoon commute will bring some weather challenges with blustery conditions.

Snow comes on the heels of that.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for a few counties beginning this evening.

Winter storm watch:

Who's affected: Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga

Heavy lake effect snow possible with snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The snow is expected to begin Monday evening, break for a short time Tuesday and redevelop again. That could bring more intense snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

You can always see the latest weather alerts on the Fox 8 warnings page.

Fox 8 tracks school, daycare and business closings for you 24/7.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: