× Warrant issued for suspect after woman killed in Cleveland carjacking

CLEVELAND– An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the death of a woman during a carjacking earlier this month.

Tyvon Preston, 23, of Cleveland, is wanted for murder. Court documents said he drove over the victim while stealing her car.

Lesley DeJesus was volunteering with her family at Archwood United Church on Nov. 15 when they saw someone trying to steal their van.

The 33-year-old mother of two and her husband tried to intervene, but DeJesus was hit and died at the scene.

The suspects fled and abandoned the van on Denison Avenue.

Continuing coverage of this story here