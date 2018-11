The Tramels have more to celebrate than a Browns win.

They’re expecting a future Browns fan.

Yesterday’s win had them so excited, they decided to let fans decide whether to name their baby after the Browns star QB.

My wife says if you retweet this, she will allow us to name our kid “Baker” that’s due in June, but that’s the only way she will consider it. Do it for the kids, literally 😂 #Baker @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/5QNHvpNzuo — Ryan Tramel (@RyanTramel) November 25, 2018

People on the internet were happy to help. So many people retweeted the post it got back to Baker himself.

Baby Baker is coming in June 2019, and his dad hopes the road ahead for his future Brownie is much easier than his.