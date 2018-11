Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Fire Department and a local utility company are investigating after reports of an explosion that blew off a manhole cover downtown.

Cleveland Fire taped off an area at Superior Avenue and E 12th Street.

The call went out around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

A similar incident last week knocked out power to several hundred people.

