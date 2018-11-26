× Three-judge panel reaches verdict in North Royalton triple murder

CLEVELAND– A three-judge panel reached a verdict for the man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman and her two daughters in their North Royalton home.

The verdict will be announced at 3 p.m. Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

George Brinkman, 45, admitted to the murders of Suzanne Taylor, 45; Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18.

Brinkman is also charged in the murders of his employers, Rogell John, 71, and Roberta Ray Jonh, 64. The couple was found dead in their house in Lake Township.

