Strong winds bring rain, then snow to northeast Ohio

Winter storm watch

Who’s affected: Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga

Heavy lake effect snow possible with snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The snow is expected to begin Monday evening, break for a short time Tuesday and redevelop again. That could bring more intense snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wind advisory

Who’s affected: Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Ottawa, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, which is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday. We’re expecting northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph

It’ll be a rainy morning commute, but a mild one with temperatures in the mid and upper 40’s. That will all change once a strong cold front clears the area. Behind it, falling temperatures and blustery conditions. Our commute in the afternoon could be a little more challenging with snow expected as temps fall to the mid 30’s by dinnertime.

A general coating to 1″ not out of the question during the transition from rain to snow. Lake effect snow kicks in Monday evening, the snow-belts can expect 1-3″ by Tuesday morning with localized higher amounts.

Scattered snow showers Tuesday with more rounds of lake effect snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Stay tuned as we fine tune the snowfall forecast daily.

Wind increases Monday/Monday night making for a cold 48 hours. I anticipate wind chills in the teens Monday evening through Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach freezing midweek. Bundle up and stay warm!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

After a semi mild weekend, our cold, active pattern looks to continue into the first 10 days of December!