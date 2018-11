× Ready for it? Guy programs Christmas lights to Taylor Swift song

TOPEKA, Kansas – How much do you love Taylor Swift?

Probably not as much as a guy in Kansas.

He’s gone viral for his Christmas display.

It’s an entire light sequence set to Taylor Swift’s “Ready for it?”

Just because I’m a die hard @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 fan, I had to program my Christmas light show to …Ready for it? Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/i9eZReJ8cu — Tay Stans Only (@coverboiii) November 15, 2018

We hope the neighbor’s love Taylor Swift, too.