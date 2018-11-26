President Trump has harsh remarks for GM over layoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT-President Donald Trump says his administration and lawmakers are exerting "a lot of pressure" on General Motors in response to its decision to cut up to 14,000 workers in North America and possibly shutter up to five plants.

Trump says he's being very tough on GM chief executive officer Mary Barra. He says he told the company that the U.S. has done a lot for GM and that if its cars aren't selling, the company needs to produce ones that will.

The plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that makes the Chevrolet Cruze compact car is on the possible closure list. Trump says GM needs to "get a car that is selling well and put it back" into the Ohio plant.

Earlier Monday, General Motors announced it will lay off 14,000 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.

The reduction includes 8,100 white-collar workers, some of whom will take buyouts and others who will be laid off. Most of the affected factories build cars that won't be sold in the U.S. after next year. They could close or they could get different vehicles to build. They will be part of contract talks with the United Auto Workers union next year.

Plants without products include assembly plants in Detroit; Lordstown, Ohio; and Oshawa, Ontario. Also affected are transmission factories in Warren, Michigan, as well as Baltimore.

