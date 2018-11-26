× Orange Village police search for missing Pennsylvania man

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio – Police in Orange Village say they are assisting the family of Thomas Short Jr. to bring him home safely.

Police say Short arrived in Orange on or around the 18th of November but failed to show up for Thanksgiving dinner on November 22nd.

Short is a resident of Pennsylvania.

He is 55, 6’1″, 175 lbs., blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, a dark blue sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange Village police at (440)247-7321.

See other missing persons cases here.