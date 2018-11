CLEVELAND– The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for the latest round of winter weather. Officials will discuss their plans to handle snowy roads during a news conference Monday afternoon.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties from 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evening.

Much of Northeast Ohio will get at least a general coating during the transition from rain to snow. Parts of the Snow Belt could see up to a foot of snow.

