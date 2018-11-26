× New study claims shaming smokers will help them quit

A study published in The Journal of Consumer Affairs shows that making smokers feel self-conscious could help them quit smoking.

The study says tobacco packaging is an important vehicle for this message.

Instead of fear-based packaging, the study looks at using packaging that would make smokers feel like others view them negatively because of their smoking.

The study reports the approach is particularly effective in “isolated” smokers who do not see smoking as identity‐relevant or congruent with their social self.

According to the study, these findings suggest that for a particular segment of the smoking population, the integration of negative social cues on packaging may be an effective complement to current fear‐based appeals.