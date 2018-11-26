× Neighbor charged with murders of Mayfield Heights woman, daughter

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Mayfield Heights Police Department arrested a suspect in the deaths of a woman and her 8-year-old daughter.

Dominique C. Swopes, 27, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning on Longwood road in Mayfield Heights. Investigators said Rebecca Pletnewski, 41, was stabbed to death before the blaze. Firefighters pulled her daughter, Olivia Schneider, from an upstairs bedroom and took her to the hospital, but she died of smoke inhalation.

Police brought in Swopes for questioning that same day and he was released later that night.

“During the investigation over the next few days we were able to collect incriminating evidence against Swopes,” police said in a news release on Monday.

He was arrest Friday without incident.

Pletnewski was an intensive care nurse at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. She leaves behind another daughter, 4-year-old Vivienne, who was not at home at the time of the fire.

Pletnewski and Schneider were laid to rest on Monday.

Continuing coverage of this story here