NASA vs Old Man Winter: Cleveland police send out hilarious tweet about driving in the snow

CLEVELAND -- Driving in the snow is an inevitable part of living in Northeast Ohio.

And, when it comes to the first big snow of the season, Cleveland police are pointing out something pretty funny.

Monday night, as the flakes were flying in some parts of Northeast Ohio, police tweeted: "NASA sent a space ship from Earth THREE HUNDRED MILLION MILES TO Mars and landed it perfectly. You guys can drive in the snow."

NASA sent a space ship from Earth THREE HUNDRED MILLION MILES to Mars and landed it perfectly. You guys can drive in the snow. #SlowDown #CLE #weather ☃️❄️ — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) November 27, 2018

And, people loved it. One person wrote, "Wow...CPD Twitter with the hot sauce...nice." While another said, "You guys are amazing. This literally made me LOL."

Another social media user, "I think you guys are expecting a little too much from Ohio drivers 😂"

